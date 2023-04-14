IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

    02:29

  • Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

    01:30

  • Juvenile detainees suing LA County alleging sexual and physical abuse by probation staff

    03:07

  • Bob Lee murder suspect appears in court

    01:30

  • Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling limiting access to abortion pill

    01:58

  • How vulnerable are top secret documents following massive intelligence leak

    01:41

  • Intelligence leaker in federal court facing charges under the Espionage Act

    02:00

  • Police arrest suspect in tech exec Bob Lee’s murder

    01:35

  • Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

    01:35

  • 21-year-old Air National Guardsman arrested for intelligence documents leak

    03:52

  • Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20

  • New York City School teaching sign language to build more inclusive world

    02:00

  • Jury selection underway in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News

    01:35

  • Fort Lauderdale airport shut down after historic flooding

    01:23

  • NBC News report links identity theft to illegal work in slaughterhouses

    03:00

  • U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson reinstated after expulsion

    01:30

  • Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens

    01:33

  • 911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting

    01:49

Nightly News

Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding

01:55

Fort Lauderdale was hit with a historic level of rain that left cars littered across the city and shut down the airport for days. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the city’s flood emergency and the record heat sweeping other parts of the country.April 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

    02:29

  • Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

    01:30

  • Juvenile detainees suing LA County alleging sexual and physical abuse by probation staff

    03:07

  • Bob Lee murder suspect appears in court

    01:30

  • Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling limiting access to abortion pill

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All