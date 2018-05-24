Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Georgia jury awards $1 billion to rape victim

 

Hope Cheston sued a security company after an apartment complex guard raped her when she was 14 years old in 2012.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Congressman slams USA Gymnastics' Kerry Perry at abuse hearing

Fireworks erupt at Capitol Hill hearing on Olympics sex abuse

U.S. news

Tennessee governor to decide fate of teen killer

Crime & Courts
NFL owners reignite debate over anthem protests
Video

NFL owners reignite debate over anthem protests

U.S. news
Harley-Davidson layoffs after tax cuts anger employees
Video

Harley-Davidson layoffs after tax cuts anger employees

U.S. news
Federal prosecutors open Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York

Federal prosecutors open Harvey Weinstein investigation in New York

Crime & Courts

World News

U.S. worker in China suffers brain injury due to mystery sound 'sensations'

Mysterious 'sound' sickness prompts warning for Americans in China

World
Saddam’s luxury yacht to become a high-seas hotel
Video

Saddam’s luxury yacht to become a high-seas hotel

World
Austria's tilt toward Russia worries intelligence experts

The world's spying capital tilts toward Putin's Russia

World
Trump meets with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in: Will Kim Jong Un summit happen?
Video

Trump meets with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in: Will Kim Jong Un summit happen?

Donald Trump
Private jet from Texas crashes in Honduras
Video

Private jet from Texas crashes in Honduras

U.S. news
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

A love story: Ailing husband mourns teacher killed in Texas shooting

U.S. news

advertisement