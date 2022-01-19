Government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early
02:26
The federal government’s site to supply Americans with free at-home rapid Covid test kits went live one day earlier than expected, taking orders for up to four tests per household. The tests should arrive by the end of this month, coming after a year of long waits and limited availability for home test kits.Jan. 19, 2022
