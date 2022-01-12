Growing frustration among voting rights activists in Georgia
As President Biden delivered a speech on voting rights in Georgia, some voting rights activists boycotted the event, calling anything short of a concrete plan to pass voting rights “unacceptable” and an “empty gesture.” Meanwhile, Republicans say they are not trying to restrict voters.Jan. 12, 2022
