IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado River Basin has lost 10 trillions gallons of water due to climate change: Study

    02:01

  • Recession fears easing as dueling economic narratives take hold

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue receives death sentence

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

    04:23

  • Sun bear in China zoo sparks online debate

    01:46

  • Woman escapes cinder block prison after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted, police say

    01:51

  • Trump accuses federal prosecutors of political persecution, while facing criticism from Pence

    02:36

  • New survey finds 911 call centers understaffed

    02:13

  • NYC man stabbed to death in possible hate crime at gas station

    02:04

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

    07:22

  • Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with biotech company over cancer cells

    02:12

  • California’s Mojave Desert scorched by massive wildfire

    01:34

  • Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court

    02:32

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38

  • Wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer speaks out

    01:41

  • Yellow trucking company shutting down, potentially leaving 30,000 without jobs

    02:11

  • West African countries call on Niger coup leaders to release president

    01:42

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

  • Indicted Mar-a-Lago employee makes court appearance in classified documents case

    02:16

  • Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing two of her kids

    02:58

Nightly News

Gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue receives death sentence

01:54

A federal jury in Pittsburgh handed down a death sentence to the man who killed 11 people in an antisemitic attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more details on the response from survivors and family members.Aug. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Colorado River Basin has lost 10 trillions gallons of water due to climate change: Study

    02:01

  • Recession fears easing as dueling economic narratives take hold

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue receives death sentence

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

    04:23

  • Sun bear in China zoo sparks online debate

    01:46

  • Woman escapes cinder block prison after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted, police say

    01:51
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All