Nightly News

Heat wave in U.S. continues to break record temperatures

02:42

The intense heat wave blazing across the U.S. is continuing to crank out record-breaking temperatures. Two out of three Americans are experiencing heat above 90 degrees. Some cities are reaching new daily highs, including Dallas at 109 degrees. Texas is testing the state’s energy consumption, which is expected to swell to levels never before reached using equipment that dates back nearly 50 years.July 20, 2022

