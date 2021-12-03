How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase
02:33
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Tom Costello goes inside Amazon’s newest fulfillment site outside Detroit, where thousands of robots deliver a variety of products to “pickers” who fill hundreds of orders a day. At Amazon’s new air hub at the Cincinnati airport, another fleet of robots brings products to cargo containers and planes. The company says its transportation network is allowing it to keep products moving and avoid supply chain delays.Dec. 3, 2021
Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China
01:29
Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:30
How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase
02:33
Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
01:48
Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdown
01:23
Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads