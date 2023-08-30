IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach, Florida as a Category 3 hurricane and while the storm surge wasn’t as brutal as expected – the wind was. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports from the ground on the damage done by the storm.Aug. 30, 2023

