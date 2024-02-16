IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products
Feb. 16, 202401:32

Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

01:32

In tonight's The Price You Pay, NBC's Christine Romans takes a look at a new way shoppers are saving money at the supermarket and in other stores. As inflation continues to hit home, consumers are increasingly buying budget-friendly store brands instead of traditional big name favorites. It's a trend that's gaining steam on social media.Feb. 16, 2024

