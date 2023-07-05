Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter

- Now Playing
Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter02:10
- UP NEXT
Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.03:10
July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally02:11
Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine01:52
Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder03:15
Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days01:32
Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library01:56
Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine02:12
Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations02:24
Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants01:41
Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country02:05
Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia02:30
California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions01:41
Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 101:48
Stranded hiker rescued thanks to iPhone SOS feature01:21
Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat02:14
Florida’s new immigration crackdown sparking protests01:57
North Carolina roller coaster ‘Fury 325’ shut down after massive crack was discovered01:41
Israel targets Palestinian militants in massive military operation01:35
Severe storms, heat alerts impacting 4th of July weekend01:53
- Now Playing
Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter02:10
- UP NEXT
Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.03:10
July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally02:11
Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine01:52
Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder03:15
Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days01:32
Play All