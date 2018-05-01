Feedback
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Iran lied about ending nuclear weapons program

 

Trump has to decide whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal within two weeks, and previously described Netanyahu’s claims as not being “an acceptable situation.”

U.S. News

Women addicted to opioids turn to sex work in West Virginia

They turned to sex work to feed their addiction. Now they're trying to break free.

U.S. news
Eight migrants traveling with caravan enter U.S. for processing

U.S. news
Administration delays steel, aluminum tariffs for Canada, EU and Mexico

U.S. news
Reported list of questions for Trump may open window on Mueller probe

U.S. news
Ashley Judd sues Weinstein, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation

U.S. news

World News

Slain photographer's portraits of war-torn Afghanistan
World
The new blockbuster game: Hollywood's flop is China's fortune

INTERACTIVE
North Korea's vow to shut Punggye-ri nuclear site appears mostly symbolic

North Korea
Eight migrants traveling with caravan enter U.S. for processing

U.S. news
Administration delays steel, aluminum tariffs for Canada, EU and Mexico

U.S. news
Nightly Reads

Kelly thinks he's saving U.S. from disaster, calls Trump 'idiot,' say White House staffers

EXCLUSIVE

