Job openings fell in April, but there are still more job openings than workers to fill them

Job openings fell by nearly half a million in April, but there are still 5.5 million more open jobs than workers to fill them. Despite 40-year-high inflation consuming wage gains, Americans are still spending. JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon issued a warning to “brace yourself” for a possible economic “hurricane” to come and predicted the war in Ukraine could send oil prices soaring higher.June 1, 2022