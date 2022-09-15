IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Mark Meadows complies with DOJ subpoena

01:20

Mark Meadows, once former President Trump’s chief of staff, complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the Capitol attack, a source familiar with the matter tells NBC News.Sept. 15, 2022

