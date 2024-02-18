IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer
Feb. 18, 202402:24

  • Public works employees sort through mountains of recycling to find woman’s anniversary ring

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

    01:45

  • Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast

    01:48

  • Trump promotes sneaker line after ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:05

  • Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview

    03:31

  • Authorities investigate deadly Virginia house explosion

    02:05

  • Humanitarian crisis growing in Gaza

    01:49

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

    02:51

  • The company OpenAI debuts text-to-video feature

    01:42

  • FDA approves new therapy for deadly skin cancer

    02:17

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13

  • Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest functioning hospital

    01:56

  • Consumers shopping for deals are buying off-label store brand products

    01:32

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • U.S. officials are monitoring new Russian satellite threat

    02:16

  • Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

Nightly News

Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer

02:24

Getting full-body scans has become a growing trend online, touted by celebrities and influencers. But some medical groups say they’re expensive and can result in unnecessary medical tests and procedures. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has the story.Feb. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Public works employees sort through mountains of recycling to find woman’s anniversary ring

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Questions mount after 2 found fatally shot in dorm at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs

    01:45

  • Fast-moving storm dumps snow across parts of Northeast

    01:48

  • Trump promotes sneaker line after ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:05

  • Kamala Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny in exclusive interview

    03:31
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All