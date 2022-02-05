Mikaela Shiffrin is on the brink of Olympic history at the Beijing Games
Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin started skiing as a toddler and quickly became a phenom. She has the potential to make history with just one more win at the Olympics this year. The road to Beijing was a difficult one for Shiffrin, who lost her father in an accident two years ago. She talks to Lester Holt about finding joy and facing the pressure in her sport.Feb. 5, 2022
