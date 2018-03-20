Feedback
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda

 

Investigators in Bermuda are trying to unravel the mystery of what happened to 19-year-old Mark Dombroski, a Saint Joseph’s University freshman who was found dead on the popular tourist island Monday afternoon.

U.S. News

First lawsuit filed in Miami bridge collapse filed by bicyclist knocked down by car

U.S. news
Fourth nor'easter of the month could dump a foot of snow on the East

U.S. news
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood turns 50
Celebrity
Tornado, strong winds hit Alabama ahead of major Southeastern storms

Weather
Thousands of Californians ordered to evacuate ahead of powerful storm

U.S. news

World News

Saudi crown prince: If Iran makes a nuclear bomb, so will we

White House
Senators to force vote to redefine U.S. role in Yemen

Congress
Hidden camera shows Cambridge Analytica pitching deceptive tactics

Politics News
Putin's landslide victory met with muted reaction from the West

World
Pope Francis says prostitution is torture

World
Nightly Reads

Trump's opioid initiative will seek death penalty for some traffickers

White House

