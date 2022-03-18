Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion say they will wipe out nearly 70 percent of medical debt on consumers' credit reports if it’s been paid off. New medical debt won’t be added to credit reports until a year after it’s given to collection agencies, rather than six months. March 18, 2022
Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports
