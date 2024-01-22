IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Attack on U.S. military base in Iraq raises concerns of wider conflict in region

    01:02

  • Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    01:05

  • U.S. launches new strikes against Iran-backed militia

    02:02

  • Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages

    00:44

  • Video shows damaged cemetery after Israeli forces search for hostages in Gaza

    01:28

  • Video shows North Korean teens being sentenced for watching South Korean TV

    00:31

  • Video shows doomed Peregrine lunar lander firing thrusters on its way to re-entry

    00:34

  • Brazil cracks down on illegal gold mining in the Amazon

    03:26

  • Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’

    01:50

  • ‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal

    01:26

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital

    01:49

  • Pakistan strikes at 'terrorist hideouts' inside Iran

    00:31

  • At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30

  • WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39

  • Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills at least 20

    01:06

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18

  • Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25

  • Watch: Japan’s husband-throwing event aims to strengthen marriage bonds

    01:17

Nightly News

New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

02:12

The White House has vowed to do whatever it takes to protect United States forces in the Middle East after Iranian-backed militants hit a military base in Iraq with ballistic missiles. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the latest details.Jan. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Attack on U.S. military base in Iraq raises concerns of wider conflict in region

    01:02

  • Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    01:05

  • U.S. launches new strikes against Iran-backed militia

    02:02

  • Caged woman leads Tel Aviv rally calling for the release of Gaza hostages

    00:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All