Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree
April 20, 202402:09

Officials said there would be no criminal charges filed against the Asheville, North Carolina residents who were caught on camera pulling baby black bears from a tree near their apartment complex. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa speaks with the wildlife official who confronted the group at the center of the viral video.April 20, 2024

