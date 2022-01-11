IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says
As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says its new vaccine would target omicron and other variants already circulating. Jan. 11, 2022
Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says
