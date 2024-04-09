IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Missouri executes Brian Dorsey for killing his cousin and her husband, despite prison staffers' attempts to save his life

Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison
Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in their son’s killing of four students at Oxford High School. It was an emotional day in court, with families of the victims directly addressing the Crumbleys. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports. April 9, 2024

