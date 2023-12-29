IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Maine becomes second state to rule Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot

    00:42

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison 7 years after mother’s murder

    01:45

  • IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Remembering the lives we lost in 2023

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Fake weight loss and diabetes drugs entering U.S. market

    02:12

  • House where four University of Idaho students were murdered is demolished

    01:34

  • Nikki Haley attempts to recover after Civil War comments receive backlash

    01:58

  • Severe weather from coast-to-coast could impact New Year's travel

    02:22

  • Driverless cars immune from traffic tickets when breaking rules of the road, investigation reveals

    03:37

  • New details of the devastating Lahaina wildfire that killed over 100 people

    03:02

  • Old wallet found in Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre returned to owner’s family decades later

    01:50

  • Fishermen discover man trapped in mangled truck under Indiana highway

    01:39

  • Inside the largest Hamas tunnel discovered by the Israeli military

    01:54

  • Severe weather causing travel delays across country

    02:32

  • Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.

    02:03

  • Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers

    03:40

  • 98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.

    01:53

  • Dramatic spike in violent attacks on public bus drivers across U.S.

    03:38

  • Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months

    02:20

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for attack on Erbil Air Base

    02:13

Nightly News

Remembering the lives we lost in 2023

06:09

As 2023 comes to a close, NBC Nightly News pays tribute to musicians, athletes, political figures and more who we lost this year – including Rosalynn Carter, Tony Bennett, Tina Turner, Matthew Perry and more.Dec. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Maine becomes second state to rule Trump ineligible for 2024 primary ballot

    00:42

  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison 7 years after mother’s murder

    01:45

  • IDF says it ‘regrets’ harming uninvolved Gazans amid strike on refugee camp

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Remembering the lives we lost in 2023

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    Fake weight loss and diabetes drugs entering U.S. market

    02:12

  • House where four University of Idaho students were murdered is demolished

    01:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All