  • Now Playing

    Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

    02:02
Nightly News

Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in Iowa

02:02

A growing field of Republican presidential candidates is kicking off the summer of campaigning in Iowa eight months from the Iowa caucuses. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details.June 3, 2023

