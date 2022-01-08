Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast
The Pacific Northwest is experiencing record rain and snowmelt. On the other side of the country, 57 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as freezing rain threatens the nation’s midsection, before heading East. Jan. 8, 2022
