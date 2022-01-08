IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick

    02:19

  • Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise

    03:02

  • Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement

    01:29

  • Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier

    01:54

  • National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes

    02:16

  • Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

    01:31

  • Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm

    01:27

  • Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life

    01:39

  • Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge

    04:14

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden administration’s vaccine, mask mandate

    01:48

  • One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot

    06:04

  • Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6

    03:10

  • The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02

  • Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge

    01:43

  • Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6

    02:48

  • Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'

    01:22

  • Motorists stranded on icy I-95 help feed others trapped in their cars

    01:20

  • Stopping by CES as a hologram to witness the future of tech

    01:18

  • Inside the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement amid concerns over midterm elections

    03:17

  • Inside the FBI’s January 6 investigation

    02:58

Nightly News

Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast

01:59

The Pacific Northwest is experiencing record rain and snowmelt. On the other side of the country, 57 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as freezing rain threatens the nation’s midsection, before heading East. Jan. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick

    02:19

  • Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise

    03:02

  • Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement

    01:29

  • Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier

    01:54

  • National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes

    02:16

  • Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All