Nightly News

Shanghai lockdown disrupts global supply chain

01:52

As businesses remain shuttered in Shanghai, China’s financial capital, experts are warning of far-reaching effects on the global supply chain. Businesses worldwide are bracing for shortages, with automotive and electronic suppliers already feeling the effects.April 17, 2022

