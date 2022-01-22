Soaring prices, empty lots: Why is it so hard to buy a car right now?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Computer chips are critical components in everything from cell phones to vehicles, and the global shortage has contributed to empty car lots and soaring prices across the U.S. President Biden announced a major expansion of America’s chip production, with Intel planning a new $20 billion factory in Ohio.Jan. 22, 2022

