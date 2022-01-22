Soaring prices, empty lots: Why is it so hard to buy a car right now?
02:14
Share this -
copied
Computer chips are critical components in everything from cell phones to vehicles, and the global shortage has contributed to empty car lots and soaring prices across the U.S. President Biden announced a major expansion of America’s chip production, with Intel planning a new $20 billion factory in Ohio.Jan. 22, 2022
Remembering comedian and actor Louie Anderson
01:30
Remembering rock icon Meat Loaf
01:45
Now Playing
Soaring prices, empty lots: Why is it so hard to buy a car right now?
02:14
UP NEXT
Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials
01:32
Inside Ukraine’s cyber defense
01:30
Blinken meets with Russian foreign minister in critical meeting over Ukraine