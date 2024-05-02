IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Biden calls key U.S. ally xenophobic, student killed by police outside a middle school, and fast food chains see customers balk over high prices

Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones
May 2, 202401:01
  • Now Playing

    Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say

    00:51

  • Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago

    00:43

  • At least 287 students abducted by gunmen from a school in northwest Nigeria

    00:51

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20

  • Democratic Republic of Congo extends election after first day of violence

    03:47

  • Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

    01:43

  • Watch: Hundreds protest incompetence and corruption in Derna after catastrophic flooding

    01:07

  • Eyewitness video captures Derna's wadi overflowing during deadly floods

    00:58

  • Derna resident describes being trapped in floodwaters up to his neck

    02:08

  • ‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

    01:44

  • '360-degree destruction': Sky News' Alex Crawford reports from the center of Derna

    02:39

  • Drone video captures scale of catastrophic Libya flooding

    01:41

  • Eyewitness tells of 60-foot wall of water flooding Derna, Libya

    01:12

  • Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods

    01:10

  • Thousands dead or missing after catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya

    01:39

  • Drone footage shows destruction in Moroccan town near earthquake epicenter

    01:35

  • Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya

    01:02

  • Moroccan man returns to find his childhood home was flattened by earthquake

    01:01

NBC News

Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

01:01

Floods and landslides across Kenya have killed over 170 people since March, with hundreds of thousands forced to leave their homes, the government and Red Cross said.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Weeks of flooding in East Africa kills dozens

    02:29

  • At least 94 killed in Mozambique boat accident, officials say

    00:51

  • Candlelit vigil held to commemorate victims of the Rwandan genocide 30 years ago

    00:43

  • At least 287 students abducted by gunmen from a school in northwest Nigeria

    00:51

  • Video shows huge fireball after massive gas explosion in Nairobi

    01:20
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All