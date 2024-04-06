IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists
April 6, 202402:48

  • Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp

    02:37

  • Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding

    03:23

  • Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

    02:08

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

    02:39

  • Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?

    02:29

  • Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

    06:29

  • Anticipation of total eclipse creates boom towns in its path

    01:34

  • Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers

    01:39

  • Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles East Coast

    02:02

  • Violent weather causes severe airline turbulence

    01:29

  • Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash

    01:38

  • Desperate search for trapped earthquake victims in Taiwan

    01:38

  • Stronger marijuana linked to more psychosis in teens

    02:38

  • Election workers face growing security threats

    01:43

  • Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu

    02:27

  • Brothers half a world apart start Gaza soup kitchen to feed those caught in war

    01:44

  • Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban

    02:00

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22

Nightly News

Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

02:48

Millions of tourists from around the world are flocking to U.S. towns along the path of totality to catch Monday’s solar eclipse. Officials expect increased traffic, as car rentals and lodging bookings skyrocket in eclipse-viewing hotspots. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports.April 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp

    02:37

  • Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding

    03:23

  • Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

    02:08

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

    02:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All