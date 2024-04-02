IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin
April 2, 202402:17

    Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

Nightly News

Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

02:17

Former president Trump was on a battleground blitz in states he lost in 2020. Mr. Trump highlighted the border crisis and migrant crime. In his legal battles, Mr. Trump posted a $175 million bond in his civil fraud case. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports. April 2, 2024

