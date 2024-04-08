IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump says states should decide on abortion restrictions
April 8, 202402:15

  • Engine cover loss is latest problem on a passenger plane

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

  • Amazing view of the eclipse from 20,000 feet above

  • Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness

    Tens of millions get stunning view of full solar eclipse

  • Monday’s total solar eclipse is making one former teacher’s 46-year-old promise a reality

  • More than 160 people fear North Carolina State University building caused their cancer

  • Violent street takeover caught on camera

  • Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine cover peels off

  • The Israel-Hamas war reaches six-month mark

  • Spectators prepare to make the most of solar eclipse with food, tattoos, even weddings

  • Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp

  • Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding

  • Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings

  • Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

  • Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

  • Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?

Nightly News

Former President Donald Trump declined to call for a national abortion ban, saying that states should decide on the issue. His statement reflects a long evolution on the issue and drew bipartisan backlash. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports.April 8, 2024

