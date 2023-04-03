IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:36

  • Is AI technology the future of travel?

    02:29

  • CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat

    01:29

  • Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district

    01:50

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say

    01:28

  • Deadly streak of storms leave path of destruction across multiple states

    02:19

  • Pro-Putin blogger killed in explosion at cafe in St. Petersburg

    01:32

  • Woman brought to tears after fisherman finds camera filled with treasured photos she lost years ago

    02:10

  • Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme

    02:14

  • Indiana community braces for severe weather threat in aftermath of tornado

    00:47

  • New images emerge of deadly tornadoes that flattened homes and buildings

    03:02

  • Security ramps up in NYC ahead of Trump’s arraignment

    02:14

  • Trump prepares to travel to NYC for arraignment with plans to return to Florida on Tuesday

    03:10

  • Students surprise teacher after she became U.S. citizen and more stories of celebration

    03:06

  • Odometer fraud rises as record number of Americans seek used cars

    02:37

  • FAA asks major airlines to slash flights at busy airports due to staffing shortage

    01:52

  • Pope Francis leaves hospital after treatment for bronchitis

    01:28

  • Supporters gather outside of Trump’s Florida golf course ahead of arraignment next week

    02:07

  • Arkansas town devastated after tornadoes battered South and Midwest

    00:55

Nightly News

Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

03:51

Former President Trump touched down in New York City ahead of a history-making appearance tomorrow before a New York State judge. The charges are expected to be related to hush money payments made to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. He has denied the affairs and any wrongdoing. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.April 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump touches down in New York City ahead of arraignment

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    NASA announces astronauts in Artemis II mission to orbit the moon

    01:36

  • Is AI technology the future of travel?

    02:29

  • CDC warns dangerous fungus infection poses nationwide threat

    01:29

  • Elementary school teacher shot by six-year-old sues school district

    01:50

  • Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, officials say

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All