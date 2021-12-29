IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Harry Reid, longtime Senate Democratic leader, dies at 82

Nightly News

Universities grapple over return to in-person schooling

01:44

A patchwork of protections are being put in place that vary by university, including booster mandates or ramped up testing. Some schools are opting for virtual learning, while others are delaying a return so students can get tested.Dec. 29, 2021

