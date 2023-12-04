IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
USS Carney responded after attacks on civilian ships in Red Sea, Defense officials confirm

02:00

Defense officials confirmed to NBC News that the USS Carney responded after four attacks on three civilian ships in the Red Sea near Yemen. Late Sunday, Iran-backed Houthis posted a video claiming responsibility for the attacks. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist has the details.Dec. 4, 2023

