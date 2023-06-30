Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

The Titanic submersible's deadly implosion raised serious questions about the safety and future of vehicles that are sometimes unregulated. NBC News' Kristen Dahlgren visited the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution to learn how its vessels are tested and designed.June 30, 2023