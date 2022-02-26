IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

01:39

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been nominated to succeed. If confirmed, she’d be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first justice since Thurgood Marshall with significant experience as a defense lawyer.  Feb. 26, 2022

