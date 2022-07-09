Wildfire forced partial closure of Yosemite National Park, thousands evacuated

A wildfire that spread more than 700 acres has led to the closure of Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park in California. Firefighters are scrambling to protect the giant sequoia trees. An estimated 1,600 people were forced to evacuate from a nearby community and campground. All of Yosemite is under “extreme” or “exceptional drought,” according to the California Drought Monitor. The dire condition is primed with no rainfall in recent months.July 9, 2022