IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty

    03:21

  • New lung cancer screening guidelines make millions more eligible for testing

    02:08

  • Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:15

  • Blinken and Austin testify on aid for Israel and Ukraine at Senate hearing

    02:21

  • Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University

    02:29

  • Pharmacists with CVS and Walgreens launch 3-day walkout

    03:48

  • Some Florida churches offering Black history lessons during services

    02:58

  • Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media

    01:46

  • Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained

    02:46

  • United Auto Workers reach tentative deal to end strike

    03:12

  • Biden issues executive order on artificial intelligence

    02:34

  • New affordable housing program allows teachers to live closer to schools

    02:44

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    03:43

NBC News NOW

'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

01:51

NBC News' Dr. Kavita Patel explains the "essential eight" behaviors that heart experts say will help you feel and look younger.Nov. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All