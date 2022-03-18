‘Good to Know’ headlines: Netflix tests new fee for shared accounts and Frito-Lay announces less chips in some bags
02:12
Netflix is increasing its price for subscribers who share accounts, Frito-Lay announces there will be five fewer chips in some bags, and Instagram rolls out its first ever parental control feature. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen has more ‘Good to Know’ headlines. March 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians
03:42
Russian missiles hit aircraft repair plant in Lviv, Ukraine
05:25
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up
11:46
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want
03:45
Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis
02:14
Thieves in New York steal handbags worth almost $100K from Balenciaga store