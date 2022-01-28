‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections02:19
Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city02:40
White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests04:27
Now Playing
‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags02:12
UP NEXT
Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister02:48
Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.08:44
A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify05:07
Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels02:24
More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches02:06
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida02:28
Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 194502:11
No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 03:16
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?: A look at Biden's likely Supreme Court short-lister02:26
Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine06:01
Resident of Louisiana's ‘Cancer Alley’ describes community’s struggles, new anti-pollution commitments04:54
EPA administrator gives update on commitment to curbing pollution in communities of color06:15
What does Justice Breyer's retirement mean for fight over abortion rights?01:53
Justice Breyer's retirement could impact Democrats in midterm elections03:13
Washington state police searching for escaped juvenile felons00:23
SAT exam set to become completely digital by 202405:21
‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags02:12
NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen reports on the Nissan recall and Apple guidelines, as well as a campsite lottery being offered by Yosemite National Park.Jan. 28, 2022
Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections02:19
Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city02:40
White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests04:27
Now Playing
‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags02:12
UP NEXT
Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister02:48
Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.08:44