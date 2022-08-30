‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors

- Now Playing
‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors04:55
- UP NEXT
How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops04:52
What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday03:10
What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch02:58
U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:57
DOJ says it may have recovered from privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure04:29
NASA postpones launch of Artemis 1 over engine issues04:31
Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack03:39
Women participating in TikTok's 'pigtail experiment' say results suggest fetish of younger girls03:41
Terry Hu makes history as first non-binary actor in live-action Disney film04:21
How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks03:31
Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion04:29
Breaking down New York and Florida’s highly contested primary elections04:37
Biden expected to forgive some student loan debt in highly anticipated announcement04:20
Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’08:03
Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’06:16
Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents03:39
Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries08:07
Singapore to decriminalize sex between men, prime minister says04:01
Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses04:20
- Now Playing
‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors04:55
- UP NEXT
How Afghanistan is coping one year after the withdrawal of U.S. troops04:52
What to expect from Biden’s speech on the ‘Soul of America’ on Thursday03:10
What’s next for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission after delayed launch02:58
U.N. investigators head to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:57
DOJ says it may have recovered from privileged documents from Mar-a-Lago seizure04:29
Play All