NBC News NOW

10-year-old boy loses leg from shark bite in Florida

02:49

A 10-year-old boy in Florida was bit by a bull shark and airlifted to a nearby hospital where doctors were forced to amputate part of his leg. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Aug. 17, 2022

