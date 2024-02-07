IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Gymnast Gabby Douglas: 'I would love to represent USA one more time'

    06:27

  • Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days

    02:26

  • Why Nevada will have a separate GOP primary and caucus this week

    04:09

  • Several missing after avalanche at ski resort in Nevada 

    02:14

  • Nikki Haley requests Secret Service detail after increased threats

    02:01

  • Chemical from East Palestine disaster passes millions by train every day

    03:58

  • Finland faces massive strikes over government benefits cuts as farmer protests erupt across Europe

    03:24

  • President Biden: 'If you harm an American, we will respond'

    03:20

  • One year later, Ohio families facing lasting impacts from toxic train derailment

    05:24

  • Blackouts and natural gas shutoffs are a 'wake-up call' on U.S. power grid

    04:05

  • Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok

    02:48

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23

  • Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis

    04:21

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

    05:15

  • How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank

    03:25

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    04:19

  • Supporters explain why Trump still gets their vote

    05:30

  • Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks

    04:03

NBC News NOW

8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

02:59

NBC's Maura Barrett reports on how a quick-thinking 8-year-old saved her and her sister after the car they were in had been stolen at a local carwash in Wisconsin. The girls were with their dad, who stepped away for a moment to give directions when the car was stolen. Feb. 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Patients and families frustrated with years-long ADHD drug shortage

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    8-year-old girl saves herself and younger sister in Wisconsin carjacking

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Gymnast Gabby Douglas: 'I would love to represent USA one more time'

    06:27

  • Report on Biden classified documents to be released in coming days

    02:26

  • Why Nevada will have a separate GOP primary and caucus this week

    04:09

  • Several missing after avalanche at ski resort in Nevada 

    02:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All