IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform
April 24, 202402:04

  • Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Patients are less likely to die when treated by female doctors, study shows

    03:21

  • Researchers working to keep microplastics from laundry out of water supply

    03:03

  • Formula 1 looks to rev up fan base in the U.S. ahead of big races

    03:38

  • Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave

    04:34

  • China's middle-class sees decrease in confidence as economy faces slowdown

    03:54

  • Iran’s foreign minister downplays drones used in Israel strikes as ‘toys that our children play with’

    00:36

  • USC students protesting after pro-Palestinian valedictorian speech canceled

    03:49

  • Idaho woman denied prescription for miscarriage medication

    04:04

  • Taylor Swift's new studio album drops after months of Easter eggs and potential leak

    04:48

  • Manhattan DA: Trump N.Y. trial is about 'election interference'

    02:08

  • 12-person jury selected in Trump criminal trial

    07:29

  • Indonesian officials warn of tsunami after volcano erupts

    02:56

  • Senate rejects impeachment articles against Mayorkas

    05:03

  • Two bodies identified as missing Kansas women found dead in Oklahoma

    00:26

  • Columbia University president to testify before lawmakers on antisemitism

    03:11

  • Fire destroys iconic 400-year-old building in Copenhagen

    02:00

  • Venezuela closes its embassy in Ecuador to protest raid on Mexican embassy

    03:29

  • Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?

    02:35

NBC News NOW

A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform

02:04

NBC News' Valerie Castro breaks down the decades-long history of college campuses serving as a platform for cultural movements as more groups from universities across the nation have joined in on the pro-Palestinian movement.April 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Oregon police arrest suspect in apparent kidnapping caught on Ring camera

    01:47
  • Now Playing

    A look into college campuses' long history of serving as a cultural movement platform

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Patients are less likely to die when treated by female doctors, study shows

    03:21

  • Researchers working to keep microplastics from laundry out of water supply

    03:03

  • Formula 1 looks to rev up fan base in the U.S. ahead of big races

    03:38

  • Formula One world champion Red Bull to race down D.C.'s Pennsylvania Ave

    04:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All