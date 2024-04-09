Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

- Now Playing
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban02:52
- UP NEXT
Trump says abortion laws should be decided by states02:36
Trump says states should decide on abortion restrictions02:15
Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban02:00
Tennessee court will hear arguments in case filed by women denied abortions03:37
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect02:05
Florida high court paves the way for six-week abortion ban01:36
Florida Supreme Court issues significant rulings in two abortion related cases05:40
Supreme Court appears likely to dismiss challenge to abortion pill01:33
Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill mifepristone03:11
Medication abortions rise after Roe v. Wade was struck down02:06
Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal02:17
Harris speaks after visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota01:36
France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution00:37
Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights07:08
France becomes first country to make abortion a constitutional right01:05
Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill01:39
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services03:14
Republican Senate candidate says wife's abortion shaped his views02:05
Nikki Haley sides with Alabama court decision on frozen embryos02:34
- Now Playing
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban02:52
- UP NEXT
Trump says abortion laws should be decided by states02:36
Trump says states should decide on abortion restrictions02:15
Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban02:00
Tennessee court will hear arguments in case filed by women denied abortions03:37
Florida Supreme Court allows six-week abortion ban to take effect02:05
Play All