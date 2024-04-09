IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban
April 9, 2024
    Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

Arizona Supreme Court upholds near-total abortion ban

02:52

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban still on the books in the state is enforceable. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor reports on the consequences of the decision.April 9, 2024

