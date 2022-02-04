IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts 03:19
UP NEXT
Covid cases among Olympic athletes on the rise ahead of competition 01:55 U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games 01:44 Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble 01:03 Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue 03:36 Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff 01:30 Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney 04:19 Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed 05:01 Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble 01:48 Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics 02:35 ‘A frat house without the booze’: How Olympians avoided Covid before heading to Beijing 02:50 Chinese government requiring all Winter Olympics participants to download app 06:45 At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train 05:06 Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics 02:41 Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics 03:45 Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics 00:22 Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY 00:28 Mikaela Shiffrin talks COVID, Olympics, new Jurassic World promo 05:03 Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 05:19 Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification 02:56 Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts 03:19
The world is watching Beijing as the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony gets underway amid strict Covid-19 protocols and diplomatic boycotts from the West. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz explains what to expect and watch for during the unprecedented winter games.
Feb. 4, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts 03:19
UP NEXT
Covid cases among Olympic athletes on the rise ahead of competition 01:55 U.S. Olympian to become new dad while competing in Winter Games 01:44 Cocktails and hazmat suits: Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble 01:03 Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue 03:36 Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff 01:30