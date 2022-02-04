IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts

Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts

The world is watching Beijing as the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony gets underway amid strict Covid-19 protocols and diplomatic boycotts from the West. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz explains what to expect and watch for during the unprecedented winter games. Feb. 4, 2022

    Beijing Winter Olympics get underway amid strict Covid protocols, diplomatic boycotts

