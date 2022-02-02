Biden administration says over 1,200 families who illegally crossed border still separated
03:21
On the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration's task force to reunite families separated at the border, the federal government is now supporting new legal status for immigrants as they continue to search for family members. NBC News' Jacob Soboroff reports. Feb. 2, 2022
Democratic lawmakers propose ban on legacy admissions to colleges with federal student aid
03:30
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program
03:15
Florida farmers fight to save their crops from a deep freeze
02:26
Poll suggests 55 percent of teachers want to quit due to Covid burnout
03:23
Coachella to sell lifetime passes to annual festival as NFTs
00:59
Now Playing
Biden administration says over 1,200 families who illegally crossed border still separated