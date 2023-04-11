IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden marks 25 years since Good Friday Agreement with visit to Northern Ireland

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare Irish welcome

    01:31

  • Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict

    03:40

  • 2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run

    03:30

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

    01:27

  • Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election

    00:41

  • Joe Biden tells TODAY’s Al Roker ‘I plan on running’ in 2024

    02:50

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Biden remains silent on Trump indictment ahead of arraignment

    04:02

  • Biden administration silent on Trump indictment

    03:14

  • Talks between Biden and McCarthy stall as debt ceiling deadline looms

    02:07

  • 'A family's worst nightmare': Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville

    02:07

  • Watch Biden's full address to Canadian Parliament

    32:21

  • Biden to visit Canada for first time since taking office

    03:21

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

    03:40

  • Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    01:43

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day

    02:25

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

NBC News NOW

Biden marks 25 years since Good Friday Agreement with visit to Northern Ireland

04:05

President Biden has landed in Northern Ireland, marking 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement. NBC’s Mike Memoli explains why this trip is political as well as personal for the president. April 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden marks 25 years since Good Friday Agreement with visit to Northern Ireland

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s ancestral hometowns prepare Irish welcome

    01:31

  • Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict

    03:40

  • 2024 presidential race takes shape as Biden says he plans to run

    03:30

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

    01:27

  • Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All