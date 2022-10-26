IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

    03:37

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

  • Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says

    02:33

  • Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

    03:32

  • Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister

    04:33

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

    03:21

  • Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections

    05:39

  • Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.

    08:29

  • Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate

    03:56

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

    03:58

  • Pro-Russian officials in Kherson warn civilians to evacuate ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

    04:30

  • Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

    03:52

  • NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms

    04:30

  • Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up

    04:14

  • Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

    04:42

NBC News NOW

Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

04:34

President Biden is set to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House as violence erupts in the West Bank following a series of raids and crackdowns by Israeli forces. NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece explains what to expect from today’s meeting and how upcoming elections in both countries could impact the close relationship between the two. Oct. 26, 2022

  • How one St. Louis school is leading the charge in diversifying the education field

    02:58

  • How magic mushrooms could help smokers quit for good

    03:37

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Hochul and Zeldin face off in New York gubernatorial debate

    05:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All