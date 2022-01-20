Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine
President Biden made a shocking prediction that Russia will invade Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is overseas trying to defuse tensions between the two European countries. NBC News’ Richard Engel explains how Russia and Ukraine are responding to the president’s prediction and whether Blinken can avoid conflict in the region. Jan. 20, 2022
Biden vows 'severe cost and significant harm' if Russia invades Ukraine
