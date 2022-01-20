IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

    Biden faces low approvals rating following wide-ranging news conference

  Mattel honors Ida B. Wells in Barbie 'Inspiring Women Series'

  Women's basketball trailblazer Lusia Harris passes at age 66

  U.S. seeing crime increase against working women

  Pressure is on for Covid test manufacturers to meet demand

  Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

  Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

  Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship

  White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks

  French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

  University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

  How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon

  Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

  Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

  Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options

  Michigan Republicans to debate changing state's voting laws ahead of midterm elections

  Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map

  White House launches free at-home Covid test website

  New York attorney general uncovers 'significant evidence' of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe

Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden made a shocking prediction that Russia will invade Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is overseas trying to defuse tensions between the two European countries. NBC News’ Richard Engel explains how Russia and Ukraine are responding to the president’s prediction and whether Blinken can avoid conflict in the region. Jan. 20, 2022

