Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship
Britney Spears accused her father of taking more than $6 million of her money during the conservatorship. In new court documents Spears' attorneys are alleging that Jamie Spears tried to use some of that money to pitch his own television show. Jan. 19, 2022
