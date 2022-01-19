IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Biden holds rare news conference marking first year in office

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks

    03:15

  • French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident

    00:26

  • University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers

    00:24

  • How Jan. 6 changed one man's path away from QAnon

    01:46

  • Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment

    02:10

  • Schumer plans vote on Senate rules change for voting rights

    03:04

  • Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options

    04:08

  • Michigan Republicans to debate changing state’s voting laws ahead of midterm elections

    03:43

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on redistricting its congressional map

    04:19

  • White House launches free at-home Covid test website

    03:56

  • New York attorney general uncovers ‘significant evidence’ of suggested fraud amid Trump Organization probe

    03:35

  • Biden set to give news conference as he marks one year in office

    05:08

  • Tongan Olympian explains his difficulty contacting his father

    03:34

  • Tonga gears up for recovery after volcanic eruption

    02:24

  • Peloton faces setback as stock hits a 52-week low

    03:41

  • Second journalist killed in Mexico this week

    03:28

  • 'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims

    05:36

  • The 5G battle between tech and travel explained 

    01:45

  • House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Giuliani, other Trump aides

    03:33

NBC News NOW

Britney Spears says father took $6 million during conservatorship

04:48

Britney Spears accused her father of taking more than $6 million of her money during the conservatorship. In new court documents Spears' attorneys are  alleging that Jamie Spears tried to use some of that money to pitch his own television show. Jan. 19, 2022

